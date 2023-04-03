x
BJC, Affinia, other St. Louis organizations warn against proposed state diversity budget ban

Should the amendment be included in the state's budget, it could also harm public colleges and universities, it claimed.
Barnes Jewish Hospital.

ST. LOUIS — Large organizations across the Missouri, including many in St. Louis, told state lawmakers this month that a proposed ban on state dollars being used in diversity, equity and inclusion programs is misguided and would have unforeseen consequences.

The Missouri House last month passed budget bills including amendments barring any state funding for "staffing, vendors, consultants or programs associated with diversity, equity and inclusion." Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, has defended the move, saying "your tax dollars should not be used to promote Neo-marxist ideology, especially when DEI proponents are, on record, striving to undermine Western values and civilization," and pushing for quotas, silencing of opposing viewpoints and "overhaul of language itself." The state Senate's leader, Republican Caleb Rowden of Columbia, has said he isn't in favor of the amendment.

