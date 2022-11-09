St. Louis health system building outpatient facility in Metro East

Scheduled to open next fall, the 14,000-square-foot facility will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services.

GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East.

The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.

BJC Medical Group will move its Alton Memorial Convenient Care, located at 5520 Godfrey Road, to the new outpatient facility. Officials said the new facility is is within the Alton Memorial Hospital EMS coverage area, and an ambulance post will be established at the new site.

A groundbreaking for the new building was held Monday. The facility tentatively is slated to open in fall 2023.

BJC declined to share construction costs for the project. The developer is Scout Capital Group and the contractor is Impact Strategies, according to a spokesperson.

“We believe this will add even more convenient access to high-quality health care for those people who live and work in that area," Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital, said Tuesday in a news release.

BJC HealthCare is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems, with net revenue of $5.5 billion. It primarily serves the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri regions, operating 15 hospitals and other health service organizations.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.