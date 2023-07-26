BJC HealthCare takes less space in prominent Brentwood office building

BJC had 2022 revenue of more than $6 billion, with nearly 32,000 employees, including nearly 31,000 in the St. Louis area.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis' largest health care system has downsized its space in a prominent office building off Interstate 64 — part of a continued trend influenced by remote work.

BJC HealthCare is occupying 30% less space at what is known as the BJC Learning Center in Building 4 of The Meridian at Brentwood mixed-use development, at 8300 Eager Road. The change went into effect earlier this year, a spokeswoman said.