BJC shuffles leadership at group, hospital levels

"As the environment in which health care is delivered changes in ways and at a speed like never before, several BJC leaders will be taking on new and expanded roles"

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare has announced several leadership changes, ranging from group positions to posts at its hospitals.

In a release, BJC said Chris Watts was promoted to vice president and chief strategy officer for the entire system. He joined BJC in 2005 and was previously serving as president of Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital in St. Charles. In the new role, Watts is responsible for corporate strategy, growth and development activities, strategic investing, business planning as well as the BJC Collaborative of systems.

Watts will retain his president responsibilities at the two facilities until a successor is named, officials said.

In addition, BJC said Group President Bob Cannon has vacated his role as president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Cannon will still serve as group president, overseeing Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital, Goldfarb School of Nursing and BJC Planning, Design and Construction.

BJC President and CEO Richard Liekweg said the moves and others are to ensure the organization can respond to the evolving health care industry.

“Our nimbleness during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that we are able to take risks, make decisions quickly, pivot when necessary and hardwire new practices and procedures rapidly and effectively,” he said in a release. “As the environment in which health care is delivered changes in ways and at a speed like never before, several BJC leaders will be taking on new and expanded roles to continue advancing and applying critical skills across BJC for the benefit of our patients, our team members and our community.”

Click here for the full story.

BJC HealthCare has announced several leadership changes, ranging from group positions to posts at its hospitals.​ https://t.co/9tShNi7ZbO — STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) July 17, 2020