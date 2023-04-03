Ammunition maker to invest $2.9M in Franklin County facility

The company, which expects the location to open later this year, said the facility will create 17 jobs.

UNION, Mo. — Black Sheep Ammunition, a recently formed manufacturing company specializing in small-caliber ammunition for use at shooting ranges, plans to invest $2.9 million to build out a production facility in Union, Missouri.

The company, which expects the location to open later this year, said the facility will create 17 jobs, according to a Thursday press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

For the Union project, Black Sheep Ammunition is eligible to receive up to $190,483 over five years through the state's Missouri Works Program, which provides access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation, according to a DED spokeswoman. No other incentive programs were used for the project, she told the Business Journal.

Click here to read more of the St. Louis Business Journal's story.