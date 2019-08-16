ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues officials are feeling the effects of a Stanley Cup championship at the box office this summer. The team says season tickets are selling at a record pace.

In fact, season ticket sales are the best they’ve been in the 25 years since the team moved from the Arena on Oakland Avenue to downtown St. Louis.

Season tickets are sold out in many seating locations at Enterprise Center and the Blues have created the team’s first-ever wait list for those sections. However, several season ticket seating options do exist, such as the American Eagle Credit Union Terrace, Scott Credit Union Rinkside Seats and some Loaded Value Glass Seats, according to a release.

The Blues’ first championship isn’t the only thing contributing to a sales increase. The team also will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in January and Enterprise Center is going though its third consecutive summer of building renovations.

"St. Louis is such an awesome sports town, and we believe we have some of the most passionate fans in the NHL that have supported us throughout the years," said Nick Wierciak, vice president of ticketing, premium and suite sales. "It's no surprise how excited everyone is about the team for next season, the future of the organization and all the new enhancements that have been made to Enterprise Center."

The Blues open the 2019-2020 season Oct. 2 at Enterprise Center against the Washington Capitals.