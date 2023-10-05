Blues continue making upgrades at Enterprise Center, land new sponsors

Fans will notice new names on entrance gates, additional food options and upgrades to the facility.

ST. LOUIS — Fans attending St. Louis Blues games at Enterprise Center this season will notice new names on entrance gates, additional food options and upgrades to the facility that might normally go unnoticed.

Those changes come as the Blues also will seek to improve play on the ice and reverse a losing record in 2022-23 that left the club out of the National League Hockey playoffs for the first time since 2018.