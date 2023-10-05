Blues continue making upgrades at Enterprise Center, land new sponsors

ST. LOUIS — Fans attending St. Louis Blues games at Enterprise Center this season will notice new names on entrance gates, additional food options and upgrades to the facility that might normally go unnoticed.
Those changes come as the Blues also will seek to improve play on the ice and reverse a losing record in 2022-23 that left the club out of the National League Hockey playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman at a media luncheon on Thursday outlined the recent upgrades at Enterprise Center, which the club said included a total investment in the low seven figures. The upgrades have included a renovated prep kitchen, new guest services center, audio upgrades in suites and the venue’s Luxco Club, video and radio security and surveillance enhancements, and a new sensory room. Five of the arena's suites have also been renovated.