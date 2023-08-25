Belleville News-Democrat again slashing print frequency

Print editions will publish on Wednesdays and Sundays, effective Oct. 30, the newspaper, owned by McClatchy Co., said.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Belleville News-Democrat said Friday it would again slash the frequency of its printed newspaper, down to two days a week from six.

Print editions will publish on Wednesdays and Sundays, effective Oct. 30, the newspaper, owned by McClatchy Co., said. The Sunday print edition will arrive on Saturday because of the U.S. Postal Service's delivery schedule, the publication said. It said an e-edition would continue to publish seven days a week.

"We’re also improving your digital experience," said a post from Editor Jeffry Couch. "Over the next few months, we’re excited to launch a tablet program, new community calendar and portal for submissions, better eEdition navigation, a refreshed homepage that will provide unique experiences for our readers, and much more."

Couch added that the move is key "in the digital transition of the news industry and a vital step toward the sustainability of the Belleville News-Democrat."