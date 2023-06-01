Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream shutters Soulard location

The Soulard property is owned by 1001 Russell LLC.

ST. LOUIS — Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream has shuttered its Soulard location.

An announcement posted to the company’s website states that the Soulard location, at 1001 Russell Blvd., is closed and moving to North Grand Boulevard in the city’s Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.

The website does not list an address for the upcoming location but states that it is “coming soon.”

Signage is still up at the now-shuttered Soulard location, but the space appears to have been emptied.

Boardwalk did not immediately respond to request for comment.