'Time and cost' risks for Boeing in looming supplier shutdown, analyst says

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) faces two major risks as it continues to grapple with GKN Aerospace's plan to shut down its Hazelwood plant that supplies parts for two St. Louis-made fighter jets, an aircraft analyst said.
Boeing filed a lawsuit last December in St. Louis County Circuit Court against GKN owner Melrose Industries PLC, and several GKN entities, alleging breaches of contracts that threaten to leave Boeing without the only supplier of certain parts needed to fulfill its own defense contracts.
Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDyamic Advisory, an aerospace and defense management consulting firm, said the risks to Boeing's F-15 and F/A-18 programs are time and cost.