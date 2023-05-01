'Time and cost' risks for Boeing in looming supplier shutdown, analyst says

GKN Aerospace announced in February 2022 that its Hazelwood plant would stop making parts in the third quarter of 2023 and would close at the end of this year.

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) faces two major risks as it continues to grapple with GKN Aerospace's plan to shut down its Hazelwood plant that supplies parts for two St. Louis-made fighter jets, an aircraft analyst said.

Boeing filed a lawsuit last December in St. Louis County Circuit Court against GKN owner Melrose Industries PLC, and several GKN entities, alleging breaches of contracts that threaten to leave Boeing without the only supplier of certain parts needed to fulfill its own defense contracts.