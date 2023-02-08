Boeing cutting 2,000 jobs nationwide

A local spokesperson for the aviation giant said it’s unclear yet how operations in the St. Louis area will be affected by the job cuts.

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is expected to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources nationwide, but also plans to open a "finance hub" in St. Louis, according to media reports.

Reuters reported that the cuts would be made through a combination of attrition and layoffs. Boeing also confirmed that it is outsourcing about one third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Service in India.

A local spokesperson for the aviation giant said it’s unclear yet how operations in the St. Louis area will be affected by the reduction of 2,000 non-union jobs natonwide, but noted that the Boeing operation in the St. Louis area grew by nearly 1,000 employees last year. "...We don’t have an exact breakdown of how much each specific site” around the nation will be impacted by the planned drop in headcount, the spokesperson said.