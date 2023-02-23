Boeing unveils plans to end production of its St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet

The company said it plans to end production in 2025.

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) said Thursday it plans to end production in 2025 of one of the aircraft it makes in St. Louis.

The Arlington, Virginia-based aerospace and defense company said it plans to wrap up production of its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft in late 2025 following completion of final orders for the U.S. Navy. It said production could continue to 2027 if an international customer places orders for the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The company said the end of production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet will allow it to “redirect resources” to work on new military aircraft programs while also increasing production of other aircraft, including the T-7A Red Hawk for the U.S. Air Force to use for pilot training and its autonomous refueling drone, MQ-25 Stingray. Boeing said it has made more than 2,000 F/A-18 aircraft since 1983.

