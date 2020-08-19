Boeing food contractor to lay off 81 in St. Louis

The workers, who aren't unionized, include waiters, painters, housekeepers, custodians and cooks

ST. LOUIS — Remote work is taking a toll on corporate food providers.

Aramark said Friday it will lay off 81 workers at a Boeing (NYSE: BA) office in Florissant, citing the COVID-19 pandemic's affect on the aerospace maker's operations.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), which is based in Philadelphia, said the Boeing Leadership Center, at 16805 New Halls Ferry Road, "recently announced that (it) does not intend to reopen for an undefined period of time and will not need our services." Boeing, which employs more than 14,000 people locally, has shifted some of its employees to remote work.

The food service giant said it would lay off the workers Sept. 30, but that "we anticipate reopening this account as soon as reasonably feasible depending on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and based upon our client's business needs but do not yet know when that will occur."

The workers, who aren't unionized, include waiters, painters, housekeepers, custodians and cooks, Aramark told the state of Missouri.