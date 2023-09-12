Boeing lands $70.5M contract to test interceptor of hypersonic missiles

Nearly 20% of the work under the contract will be done in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has won a $70.5 million contract to develop and test technologies for an aerial weapon that would destroy enemy hypersonic missiles, with nearly 20% of the work to be performed in the St. Louis area.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency on Sept. 8 announced the award of the four-year competitive contract, which is expected to be completed in February 2027. Hypersonic missiles travel at over five times the speed of sound and have significant maneuverability to evade destruction and to mask their target.

Boeing facilities that will do the work under the contract include Huntsville, Alabama (36%); Seal Beach, California (21%); St. Louis (18%); and Elkton, Maryland (14%). The defense contractor said it will perform computational fluid dynamics analysis, wind tunnel testing and evaluation of aerodynamic jet interaction effects during flight tests.

