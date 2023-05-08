Boeing sheds light on Hazelwood plant closure affecting 900 workers

GKN Aerospace said by the end of this year it would shut down its plant that makes aircraft parts for The Boeing Co. and other manufacturers.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — In February 2022, GKN Aerospace, one of the largest manufacturers in the region by employees, said by the end of this year it would shut down its plant that makes aircraft parts for The Boeing Co. and other manufacturers.

"The business has invested significantly in the site over the past decade and, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the facility has consistently struggled for profitability in recent years," a GKN spokesman said in an email at the time.

A lawsuit filed last December by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) that is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court presents a very different account of the events surrounding GKN Aerospace’s plan to cease operations of the Hazelwood plant, affecting about 900 workers.

Boeing said it has relied for over two decades on the company that owns and operates the plant, GKN Aerospace St. Louis LLC, to supply “essential, complex parts” to make the F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets used by the U.S. Air Force and Navy, and foreign allies.

