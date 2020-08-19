Boeing starts second round of voluntary layoffs

"While we have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, our industry and our customers continue to face significant challenges"

ST. LOUIS — Boeing said Monday it will offer a second voluntary layoff package to employees who depart the company.

Workers in the commercial airplanes division, services division and corporate office are affected. Boeing employed more than 14,000 people locally in its defense unit as of June.

“While we have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, our industry and our customers continue to face significant challenges,” the company said in a statement. “We have taken proactive steps to adjust to the market realities and position our company for the recovery. As we continue to assess our workforce and in response to employee feedback, we will be offering a second voluntary layoff (VLO) opportunity for employees to depart the company voluntarily with a pay and benefits package.”

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told employees Monday that the new action "will extend our overall workforce reductions beyond the initial 10% target and will allow more employees who want to depart the company to do so voluntarily with a pay and benefits package. Importantly, it also will help limit additional involuntary workforce actions."