Boutique once named 'most beautiful' closing as founder shifts gears

"I have realized that my true calling lies in interior design," owner Lauren Thorp said.

ST. LOUIS — Lauren Thorp will close Bonboni Mercantile Co., the St. Louis brick-and-mortar boutique she founded in 2017, at the end of the month, as she launches a new interior design company, she said in a post to the store’s website.

“As many of you know, I started Bonboni with a passion for creating beautiful spaces, and after five years of running the shop, I have realized that my true calling lies in interior design, which I will pursue full time as Bonboni Interior Design,” Thorp wrote.

Bonboni Mercantile Co., located at 2246 Klemm St. in the Shaw neighborhood, was named “The Most Beautiful Independent Store in Missouri” by Architectural Digest in 2018. Thorp owns the property, which she purchased with her husband in 2016 for $382,000, public records show.

Inspiration for the change came, in part, from the store's customers.