Gerard Craft to open Bowood by Niche this week

Bowood by Niche opens on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Gerard Craft, the chef and owner of Niche Food Group, plans to open his new restaurant inside the Bowood Farms home and garden shop in the Central West End on Thursday.

Bowood by Niche will begin serving breakfast/brunch and lunch at its 4605 Olive St. location, according to social media posts earlier this month.

In April, Craft had announced that he'd open the new restaurant inside Bowood Farms in the space previously occupied by Cafe Osage, which closed its doors in November.

Niche Food Group's portfolio also includes Brasserie by Niche, Pastaria Deli & Wine, Pastaria, Brasswell and Cinder House.

Dakota Williams, executive chef of the new Bowood By Niche, most recently was chef de cuisine at Ben Poremba's Nixta.

Bowood by Niche's menu, which will focus on salads, sandwiches and breakfast items, was inspired in part by Williams' wife, who is vegetarian, Feast reports. "Cafe Osage did an impeccable job of being able to cater to everybody's dietary needs," Williams told the publication. "It was something we felt was a necessity for us to do."

The new restaurant is expected to add dinner service next year, according to Feast.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.