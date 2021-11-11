As college basketball season tips off, this annual event inches closer to returning to St. Louis

The 2021-22 NCAA college basketball season will include the return of the annual Braggin’ Rights men’s basketball game to Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — With the NCAA college basketball season tipped off, an annual event is closer to returning to St. Louis after a pandemic hiatus.

The 2021-22 NCAA college basketball season, which began Tuesday, will include the return of the annual Braggin’ Rights men’s basketball game to Enterprise Center. The long-standing event features a game between the University of Illinois and University of Missouri.

Mizzou hosted the 2020 Braggin’ Rights game, which was relocated to Mizzou Arena from the Enterprise Center because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two universities used a coin flip to determine which one would host the 2020 game. Last year’s contest marked the first time since 1980 the annual matchup between Illinois and Mizzou had not been played in St. Louis.

“I’ve been to well over 30 of the 40 games in St. Louis and that game every year is a circle on all our calendars because of the excitement that the crowds brings when it’s split 50-50 like it is every year,” said Kent Brown, associate director of athletics for media relations at the University of Illinois “We’re looking forward to having it back and being at the Enterprise Center to get these two programs back together on the floor in front a full house.”

Brown said Illinois had started to sell its allotment of tickets for this year’s game to its season ticket holders and donors, who have expressed strong demand in attending the game. He said he expects the university to begin selling tickets to the general public in early December. Mizzou's athletic department did not immediately respond to questions about its ticket sales timeline for the event.

In addition to its return to St. Louis, the annual Braggin’ Rights game will have a new title sponsor this year. Chesterfield-based McBride Homes said recently it has inked a multiyear naming rights deal for the event.