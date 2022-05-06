Owner of Brennan's to open new Central West End bar this fall

Owner Kevin Brennan said the new establishment will be located just down the street.

ST. LOUIS — The owner of Central West End bar and restaurant Brennan’s is opening a new bar and lounge in the same neighborhood later this fall.

Owner Kevin Brennan, whose eponymous bar is located at 316 Euclid Ave., said the new establishment will be located just down the street at 44 Maryland Plaza.

It will be called Maryland House, which was the name of a former "late-night haunt" in the upstairs of the original Brennan's location on Maryland Avenue in the Central West End.

Much like its predecessor, the new Maryland House will focus on small menu items, as well as new drinks. Brennan said he hopes the space will feel upscale and modern, while still inviting.

It will also feature new membership program in which patrons can buy memberships in $1,500, $2,500 or $5,000 increments that give them guaranteed access to the space, event invites and other perks. The program is designed to help offset cost of the build out and rising costs for labor and materials.

The former Maryland House was opened from 2005 to 2020, when Brennan’s moved to the current location in the Central West End.

The new location is on the third floor of 44 Maryland Plaza, which was formerly home to Mandarin Lounge, a nightclub that was built about 20 years ago, according to Brennan.

He said they’re gutting the space to allow for some much-needed renovations and updates to give it a “refresh.” The owners of the building, the Koplar Company, are taking care of “white boxing” the space, which means returning it to its cleanest, most empty self, checking electric and fire safety, so the team at Brennan’s can worry about more cosmetic details.