Brentwood selects official developer for $400M Manchester Road mixed-use development

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer will move ahead with a $400 million mixed-use plan to redevelop 40 acres along the Manchester Road corridor in Brentwood after the city signed on to the plan.

The Brentwood Board of Aldermen last week approved St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate Ventures as the official developer for the Brentwood Bound project along Manchester, from Hanley Road to the east to Brentwood Boulevard to the west.

Green Street was the only developer to respond to the city’s request for proposals, after the city first sought a proposal for the site in 2020. Overall, the city talked with 42 potential developers about the site, said Alderman Sunny Sims.

Green Street’s plan, coming in three phases over four years and outlined in a presentation to Brentwood's Board of Aldermen, involves office, retail, restaurant, entertainment, hotel and residential uses across 23 buildings on the site.

The massive project would continue the city’s efforts to remake the corridor after investments in recent years to control flooding along the city’s stretch of Manchester, build a pedestrian tunnel underneath the road to connect city trails to Great Rivers Greenway’s trails and, after a public vote, construct a $7 million playground and events center.

“The fact that they are a local developer and no one else came forward, and the fact that while developing the property they would also stick around to maintain it and hopefully become a good citizen of Brentwood, I’m in favor of Green Street,” Alderman Steve Lochmoeller said before the vote.

In the project's next step, the city and Green Street will collaborate on a redevelopment agreement.