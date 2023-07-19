Brentwood's $436M Manchester Road redevelopment approved for $88M in incentives, possible eminent domain

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Officials in the city of Brentwood agreed this week to a $436 million redevelopment of the busy Manchester Road commercial corridor, assisted with an estimated 88.4 million in tax incentives and possible eminent domain.

The Brentwood Bound redevelopment consists of 77 acres along both sides of Manchester Road between Hanley Road and Mary Avenue, and the Brentwood Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to grant redevelopment rights to St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate Ventures, which will focus on developing about 40 of those acres, in plans that call for demolishing existing buildings to make way for construction of 23 proposed new buildings, including a hotel, apartment complexes, office buildings and retail.