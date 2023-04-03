Bridgeton seeks proposals for 'transformative development' on 500 acres near Lambert airport

The request for proposals, released last month, is due May 12.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Officials in Bridgeton are seeking proposals from developers to create an “industrial front door” to the city on 500 available acres, about 10 minutes from the airport.

The request for proposals, released last month, is due May 12. The city is hoping for a “transformative development” and is willing to consider tax incentives to make that happen, according to a letter from Planning and Zoning Officer Zach Greatens.

The city wants to establish north and west Bridgeton as its “industrial front door,” building on the city’s existing industrial and manufacturing districts, in hopes of increased property values and sales tax revenue, Greatens said. The best use of that property is developing it as an industrial core for the region, the city said in the RFP.

Officials are looking for office, warehouse, logistics, industrial and manufacturing uses, along with retail and hospitality development, according to the RFP.

