Brooks Brothers to shutter its last non-outlet store in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Brooks Brothers, the retailer known for its upscale attire, is closing its last full-line St. Louis-area store, at Plaza Frontenac, later this month.

The retailer, founded in 1818, opened in Plaza Frontenac in 2018, after it closed a location at the Saint Louis Galleria. With the Plaza Frontenac location closed, Brooks Brothers' only local store will be a Brooks Brothers Factory Store at St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield. The nearest full-line Brooks Brothers store will be in Leawood, Kansas, in suburban Kansas City.

The Plaza Frontenac store's last day in operation will be Jan. 25, a salesman confirmed by phone. He referred further questions to the store's manager, who wasn't available Tuesday.

Brookfield Properties owns Plaza Frontenac. A spokesperson for the mall couldn't immediately be reached Tuesday for comment.

Citing declining sales and the economic impact of the pandemic, Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020. It was acquired in September 2020 for $325 million by New York-based SPARC Group LLC (Simon Properties Authentic Retail Concepts Group), a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group and mall operator Simon Property Group.