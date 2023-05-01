Bud Light sales declines may have reached their 'floor'

ST. LOUIS — Bud Light's sales declines may have reached their "floor," an analyst said, citing new data.
For the week ended May 6, in-store Bud Light sales were down 23.6% compared with the same period of 2022, according to NielsenIQ data. For the week ended April 29, those sales were off 23.4%, and Bud Light sales were off 21.4% for the week ended April 22 and 17% for the week ended April 15.
"This seems to be where the brand's weekly declines have started to settle, falling in that -20% range over the past few weeks," said Bump Williams, president and CEO of Bump Williams Consulting, a Connecticut consultancy. "I wonder if this is going to be the 'floor' for expected Bud Light declines moving forward unless something drastic changes" or year-over-year comparable figures toughen or soften.