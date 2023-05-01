x
Bud Light sales declines may have reached their 'floor'

The company's stock is down nearly 6% over the past month, to more than $61 a share Monday.
Credit: Natalie Behring/SLBJ
A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road on April 21, 2023 in Arco, Idaho. Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Bud Light has faced backlash after the company sponsored two Instagram posts from a transgender woman.

ST. LOUIS — Bud Light's sales declines may have reached their "floor," an analyst said, citing new data.

For the week ended May 6, in-store Bud Light sales were down 23.6% compared with the same period of 2022, according to NielsenIQ data. For the week ended April 29, those sales were off 23.4%, and Bud Light sales were off 21.4% for the week ended April 22 and 17% for the week ended April 15.

"This seems to be where the brand's weekly declines have started to settle, falling in that -20% range over the past few weeks," said Bump Williams, president and CEO of Bump Williams Consulting, a Connecticut consultancy. "I wonder if this is going to be the 'floor' for expected Bud Light declines moving forward unless something drastic changes" or year-over-year comparable figures toughen or soften.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal. 

   

