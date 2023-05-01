Bud Light sales declines may have reached their 'floor'

The company's stock is down nearly 6% over the past month, to more than $61 a share Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Bud Light's sales declines may have reached their "floor," an analyst said, citing new data.

For the week ended May 6, in-store Bud Light sales were down 23.6% compared with the same period of 2022, according to NielsenIQ data. For the week ended April 29, those sales were off 23.4%, and Bud Light sales were off 21.4% for the week ended April 22 and 17% for the week ended April 15.