Build-A-Bear looks to follow in Barbie's footsteps with upcoming movie

The company is looking to piggyback off the success of "Barbie," which is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of the year.
Credit: BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP
The new Build-A-Bear Workshop store in the Grand Central Building at 415 S. 18th St., which holds the company's headquarters.

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. said Thursday it will continue to expand throughout the remainder of the year, as the company plans to open additional stores, launch new products and roll out a new marketing campaign surrounding its holiday merchandise.

Insight into the company’s operational strategy came during its fiscal second-quarter earnings call, during which the retailer reported higher sales and profit.

St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear planning to grow its physical footprint with more brick-and-mortar stores, transform its digital marketplace and continue expanding into entertainment and media, Chief Executive Sharon Price John said.

The company is looking to piggyback off the success of Barbie, which is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, as it looks to continue making moves in the entertainment industry. This summer, Build-A-Bear launched a licensed collection of Barbie-themed items, including a pink bear and a separate swimsuit, a sequin dress and other apparel for its stuffed toys.

