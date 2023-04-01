Build-A-Bear Workshop hires new marketing chief, adds a consultant

Build-A-Bear Workshop allows customers to make their own stuffed animals at nearly 500 brick-and-mortar locations, as well as through its e-commerce site.

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., the St. Louis-based toy retailer and entertainment company, has hired a new marketing chief and, separately, an entertainment and licensing consultant.

The company (NYSE: BBW) said Thursday it has named Julia Fitzgerald, who has over 20 years of experience in marketing in the retail, toy, education and nonprofit sectors, as its chief marketing officer.