Build-A-Bear Workshop hires new marketing chief, adds a consultant

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., the St. Louis-based toy retailer and entertainment company, has hired a new marketing chief and, separately, an entertainment and licensing consultant.
The company (NYSE: BBW) said Thursday it has named Julia Fitzgerald, who has over 20 years of experience in marketing in the retail, toy, education and nonprofit sectors, as its chief marketing officer.
Build-A-Bear didn't immediately respond to a request for information on whom, if anyone, Fitzgerald succeeds in the top marketing role. Gina Collins previously was named to the CMO post in 2014 and left in 2017, according to a Linked In profile.
Fitzgerald most recently was chief marketing officer for Chicago-based American Lung Association, a post she held for over five years. She previously worked in senior marketing roles with outdoor decking maker Azek Co., tutoring business Sylvan Learning, Sears Holdings Corp., toy company VTech Electronics and Hallmark Cards, according to a LinkedIn profile.