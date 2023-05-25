New Build-A-Bear partnership will add 4 water park locations

The new Build-A-Bear stores will open at the end of the month in each of Kalahari’s four resorts.

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. said Thursday it will open stores in four indoor water parks, part of a shift in the company's location strategy toward nontraditional retail sites.

The St. Louis-based toy retailer and entertainment company said it struck a partnership with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, a Wisconsin-based operator of indoor water park resorts. The new Build-A-Bear stores will open at the end of the month in each of Kalahari’s four resorts, located in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Sandusky, Ohio; Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania; and Round Rock, Texas.

The new locations will feature Build-A-Bear’s signature create-your-own stuffed toy experience and selection of clothing and accessories, in addition to an exclusive Kalahari T-shirt, according to a release.

Build-A-Bear officials said in the release that nontraditional retail locations — or stores in settings such as family-centric tourist areas, amusement parks and resorts — now account for about 35% of its 482 global locations.

