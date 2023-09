KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A local family-owned butcher shop that has been in operation for 51 years will be shutting down at month's end, according to a Facebook post Thursday .

Hanlen's Fine Meats & Catering, at 11037 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, "will celebrate its last day in business" on Sept. 30, according to the post, which was signed by Brady Hanlen. The butcher shop plans a farewell barbecue at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, the post states.