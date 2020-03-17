KIRKWOOD, Mo. — An entity affiliated with Lou Fusz Automotive Network has bought a nearly 1.5-acre parcel next door to its Toyota dealership in Kirkwood.

But while the dealership would like to expand that location's footprint, CEO Randy Fusz said in an email, it has no plans to redevelop the property, at 10525 Manchester Road, at this time. The property is home to Stash furniture store and Fusz said his company is "happy" to be a landlord.

Lou Fusz Properties LLC closed on the deal to acquire the property from Wayland Land Co. in late January for $2.6 million, research from real estate data firm Reonomy and St. Louis County records show.

Wayland Land is affiliated with Weekends Only, a locally based furniture company owned by the Phillips family. Stash is an unaffiliated furniture company headquartered in Memphis.

The second-largest dealership in the St. Louis region, Lou Fusz Automotive sells Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi, Subaru and Alfa Romeo models at locations across the metro area. It reported $618.39 million in revenue last year.

