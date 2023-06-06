Cardinals sign marketing deal with streaming service that carries Bally Sports Midwest

The agreement includes branding on display at "select" games at Busch Stadium, “fan engagement opportunities” and free trials of the streaming service for fans.

ST. LOUIS — Television streaming provider FuboTV Inc. said Tuesday it has inked a marketing deal with the St. Louis Cardinals that includes promoting its inclusion of the team’s broadcaster, Bally Sports Midwest, in its channel lineup.

Fubo said the agreement with the Cardinals will include its branding being displayed at "select" games at Busch Stadium, “fan engagement opportunities” and free trials of its streaming service for Cardinals fans.

Fubo is one of two streaming services, along with DirecTV Stream, that carries Bally Sports Midwest, a spokesman for the regional sports network said. Bally Sports Midwest broadcasts the St. Louis Blues as well as the Cardinals. It also operates a direct-to-consumer streaming platform that airs Blues games, but it does not own the rights to carry Cardinals games on the service.

Prior to the deal with the Cardinals, Fubo has undertaken efforts to promote itself locally, including through billboards on major interstates.

