'Extreme frustration': Cardinals president laments stalled sports betting legislation

The Cardinals and other professional sports teams in Missouri have lobbied for years to get sports wagering legalized, and it appears their efforts will again come up short, with lawmakers and lobbyists saying in recent weeks they aren’t hopeful legislation will pass before the Missouri General Assembly wraps up its annual session May 12.

While DeWitt said he shares that sentiment, he likened his approach on the issue to the sports phrase “it’s never over until it’s over.”