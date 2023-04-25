x
'Extreme frustration': Cardinals president laments stalled sports betting legislation

The Cardinals and other state sports teams have lobbied for years to get sports wagering legalized. It appears their efforts will again come up short.
Credit: SLBJ
St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers again appear unlikely to approve legislation legalizing sports wagering, causing “extreme frustration,” said St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III.

The Cardinals and other professional sports teams in Missouri have lobbied for years to get sports wagering legalized, and it appears their efforts will again come up short, with lawmakers and lobbyists saying in recent weeks they aren’t hopeful legislation will pass before the Missouri General Assembly wraps up its annual session May 12.

While DeWitt said he shares that sentiment, he likened his approach on the issue to the sports phrase “it’s never over until it’s over.”

“We’ve got three weeks to go, so we'll keep trying,” he said. “Sometimes the political winds can change as you get closer to the end when horse trading occurs, but something kind of needs to happen here because right now we're kind of stuck.”

