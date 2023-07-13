Cardinals still drawing large crowds despite down season

Despite lackluster performance on the field, the Cardinals still have the second-highest attendance in Major League Baseball.

ST. LOUIS — Midway through the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals are faring far better in Major League Baseball rankings for attendance and television ratings than for their performance on the field.

Despite the club’s losing record, the Cardinals rank No. 2 in MLB for average home attendance and lead the league for local television ratings, even as viewership is down from the same period in the 2022 season. Those rankings come as MLB this week marks the halfway point of its 2023 season with its annual All-Star Game break, with regular season play resuming Friday.