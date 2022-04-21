Facing mounting losses, CarLotz shutters 11 locations, including one in Metro East

CarLotz closes 11 locations around the country, including one in Metro East as company faces tough resale market.

ST. LOUIS — CarLotz Inc., a Virginia-based company facing mounting losses in a tough auto resale market, said it is closing 11 of its hub locations across the country as part of a strategic review of its business.

That 11 includes its hub location in St. Louis' Metro East.

The company, which sells used cars on consignment as opposed to a commission model and got its start as a local startup, said it is shuttering about half of its locations with an eye on “cash preservation and future profitable growth.” The closures will result in a 25%-30% reduction in headcount and will cut down operational losses by roughly $12 million to $13 million on an annualized basis, the company said. But those estimates assume CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) will be able to sublease certain locations.

“Over the last 12 months, our sourcing has been challenged,” CEO Lev Peker, who joined the company in late April, said in a statement. “Growing our mix of consumer sourced vehicles is a priority to complement our retail remarketing sourcing channel and reduce our reliance on auctions. We believe the closures should allow us to improve sourcing across a smaller hub base and focus on the productivity and efficiency of the remaining hubs.”

Peker, who previously led Los Angeles automotive parts seller CarParts.com, said in his statement he believed the closures were a necessary step to improve the company’s performance. He said the company was “committed to help support” employees impacted by the layoffs.

The used-car market is facing rising demand but low inventory; price indices for used cars jumped 40% last year, according to George Hoffer, emeritus professor of transportation and economics at Virginia Commonwealth University, and new car sales remain mired in delays created by supply-chain and labor issues stemming from the pandemic. Rising gas prices, if they remain elevated, could move the market back into the buyer’s favor.