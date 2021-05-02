Here's a first look at Casa Don Alfonso's menu at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

Casa Don Alfonso will open its doors inside The Ritz-Carlton in Clayton this March

ST. LOUIS — Italian restaurateur Mario Iaccarino will open his first U.S. restaurant right here in St. Louis, and with it, he'll bring Mediterranean dishes inspired by his childhood in southern Italy.

Casa Don Alfonso will open its doors inside The Ritz-Carlton in Clayton this March, officials said this week. The new restaurant was first announced in August. Iaccarino's family first opened Don Alfonso 1890 in southern Italy, and the restaurant now has locations all over the world, including Toronto and Macau, China.

When it opens its doors, chef de cuisine Sergio Chierego will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner services at Casa Don Alfonso.

The dinner and lunch menus will include antipasti items such as tuna tartare, classic eggplant parmigiana, and soups like tomato and basil, and castellucio lentil. Eight different Neapolitan pizza varieties will be included on the menu, including cherry tomatoes and burrata. All of the restaurant's pizzas will be made on organic sourdough crust, officials said.

The dessert menu will feature ricotta and candied fruti pastiera and espresso tiramisu, among other items. Uniquely-crafted beverages will also be available from the espresso bar.

Casa Don Alfonso's breakfast and brunch menu will have sweet and savory options, such as brioche French toast and smoked salmon on a bagel.

The beverage program will feature limoncello from the Iaccarino family property and other items like the amalfitana, wisteria skies and Don Alfonso elixir.