One of Centene's longest-serving board directors steps down after 18 years

David Steward, founder and chairman of technology services firm World Wide Technology, is retiring from the board of Centene after 18 years of service

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Centene Corp. on Friday said it is losing one of the health care giant's longest-serving board directors.

David Steward, founder and chairman of technology services firm World Wide Technology, is retiring from the board of Centene (NYSE: CNC) after 18 years of service. Centene, the nation's largest provider of managed care services, said Steward's decision was based upon his "demanding schedule" and a desire to dedicate more time to his family and other business interests.

Steward's long-held place on Centene's board represented a notable link between two of St. Louis' biggest public and private companies. Centene, with $111.12 billion in 2020 revenue, is the region's biggest public company while World Wide Technology, with $13.4 billion in 2020 revenue, is the region's second-largest privately held company.

Steward, who founded WWT in 1990, joined Centene's board in 2003, making him the company's third-longest serving board member after Centene Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff and Robert Ditmore, a former president of UnitedHealth Group Inc., both of whom joined the board in 1996.

"After nearly two decades on the board, I believe it is time for me to step down and focus on family and business priorities and give someone new the opportunity to join this remarkable board and continue the company's growth and positive impact on its members, state partners, employees and shareholders," Steward said in a news release.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.