Centene, which manages Medicaid plans, gives to expand the program in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Add Clayton-based Centene Corp. to the interests backing Medicaid expansion in Missouri.
Through its Centene Management Co. LLC, the health care giant on June 10 gave $250,000 to a campaign committee backing expansion, called Missourians for Healthcare.
A Centene spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment. The company, with 2019 revenue of more than $74 billion, provides managed care programs for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, among other services.
It has increased its number of members, or beneficiaries, who are covered by Medicaid expansion in other states. It reported, for example, that it had 1.34 million such members as of the end of 2019, up from 1.26 million members through Medicaid expansion a year earlier. Centene's total Medicaid membership was nearly 8.64 million at the end of last year, up from 8.39 million at the end of 2018.
And Centene already has a foothold in Missouri's existing Medicaid program, called MO HealthNet Managed Care.
