CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton-based managed care provider Centene said it will waive coronavirus-related costs, such as screening, testing and treatment, for Medicare, Medicaid and marketplace members.

In addition, the company is eliminating co-pays and authorization requirements for COVID-19 patients. Centene also is delivering support to Safety Net providers, including federally qualified health centers, behavioral health providers, and long-term service and support organizations.

In a statement Wednesday, Centene officials said the initiative builds on steps already taken with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"As a country, we must come together to serve the people that will be hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are driven to help our communities and members in their time of need, and the measures announced today are designed to help our most vulnerable populations," said Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene. "We will also continue to support our key local partners, including Safety Net providers, as they are the essential service providers in the communities we serve."

As part of this effort, Centene will cover all telehealth services related to COVID-19 for members, as well as all covered virtual health care services through June 30.

Other health insurers, such as UnitedHealth Group and Anthem, have made similar changes to their operations.

