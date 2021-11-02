Centene to cut 3,000 jobs after reporting losses in 4th quarter of 2020

Neidorff said during a call with investors that the reductions are in areas where the company has "significant overlap" from acquisitions "and where we have opportunities to leverage our size and scale for increased efficiency." He did not offer any details on whether, or to what degree, the cuts will hit the firm's workforce in St. Louis, where as of June it employed 5,500 workers. A company spokeswoman, Marcela Hawn, didn't address questions about where the cuts would take place, but said affected workers could be considered for 1,700 open positions, including in technology, and that outgoing employees would get job transition counseling, subsidized COBRA for benefits and severance pay. Clayton officials said in December that the company has paused development of a second phase of its huge headquarters, including another new office tower, hotel, residential units, a civic auditorium and parking.