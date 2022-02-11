One of St. Louis' largest breweries to shutter taproom

"Stop by for one last beer on the Old Arena wood and a shuttle ride," Center Ice said Thursday in its social media post.

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis' largest breweries said it will shutter its Midtown taproom.

Center Ice Brewery said Thursday in a Facebook post that its lease at 3126 Olive St. has expired "and we have not renewed it." The property is owned by Forsyth Associates Real Estate Holdings 1 LLC, whose registered agent is Simmi Kaur, according to city and state records.

The last day of service at the Center Ice taproom will be Saturday, and its hours and shuttle to St. Louis Blues home games the rest of this week will be unaffected, officials said.

In 2015, entrepreneur Steve Albers launched and successfully completed a Kickstarter campaign raising nearly $15,000 for the brewery, which opened its taproom in 2017. “Our tasting room will be built out of the Old Arena from St. Louis,” Albers said on the Kickstarter page at the time. “The bar and fixtures will be built from the reclaimed wood."

"Stop by for one last beer on the Old Arena wood and a shuttle ride," Center Ice said Thursday in its social media post. "We hope to see you for a final send-off to our taproom!"

Center Ice also said, "This isn't the end for Center Ice Brewery. We will continue to be available in local stores." Brewery officials said to "keep an eye out for new releases and future announcements" on Facebook or by signing up on its website for a newsletter.

