30-story Central West End apartment tower would need series of variances and approvals to move forward

ST. LOUIS — A $134 million, 35-story luxury apartment tower proposed in the Central West End will require a series of variances and approvals from the city of St. Louis in order to be built, including a vote from a panel focused on historic preservation.

The St. Louis Board of Adjustment delayed taking a vote Wednesday to grant required approval of a series of required zoning variances for Albion West End. The mixed-use project, by Koplar Properties of St. Louis and Albion Residential of Chicago, is proposed at 4974 Lindell Blvd., at the corner of Lindell and North Kingshighway, near the Chase Park Plaza. The tower will combine ground-floor retail with 293 apartments in a 345-foot-tall building at the front door to Forest Park, representatives of the developer said.

After hearing from five residents of the St. Regis, the eight-story historic condominium building next door, who opposed the project, the city board tabled its own vote for up to 60 days so that the St. Louis Preservation Board can first weigh in on the project. When the project returns to the Board of Adjustment, members also asked for more information on how and where developers would stage construction.

Before the apartment tower could move ahead, developers would need zoning approval from the Board of Adjustment and a separate approval to build in a historic district from the Preservation Board, said attorney David Richardson of Husch Blackwell, who represents the developers. Initially, Koplar and Albion had said they hoped to break ground on the Albion West End this fall.

Presenting the project to the board, property owner and developer Sam Koplar said, “We have pursued a development at the site for a very long time, and we are very excited about the project as presented here. We think it's the best use of the site and meets the demand of what should be put there, right at the gateway to Forest Park.”