Changes at Procter & Gamble warehouse lead to 44 layoffs

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Procter & Gamble warehouse is reshuffling some operations, which will lead to dozens of permanent layoffs by a subcontractor, with the possibility of losing even more temporary jobs.

The consumer goods giant will “discontinue some limited capabilities” this month at its Edwardsville Mixing Center at 3101 Westway Drive in the Gateway Commerce Center industrial park, a spokesman said.

But the warehouse is not closing and “remains an important component of our North America supply network,” the spokesman said. Some work at the center is being transferred or absorbed by other facilities, he said.

The move has no effect on Procter & Gamble’s production facility in north St. Louis, the spokesman said. The riverfront factory is undergoing a $180 million expansion.

