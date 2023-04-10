New St. Charles apartments start leasing, finishing up construction

Construction of the complex is on schedule and anticipated to finish by June 1.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The latest apartment complex in The Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development started leasing last week and will finish construction in the next few months.

The 245-unit Chapter at The Streets apartment complex, from St. Louis-based developer CRG, is under construction on a 2.2-acre site at 333 Mulholland Drive in The Streets of St. Charles, near CRG’s $350 million Riverpointe riverfront redevelopment also underway in St. Charles.

Construction of the complex is on schedule and anticipated to finish by June 1, said Louie Colella, vice president of leasing and operations at CRG. Contractors are currently working on interior finishes at the site. Development costs were not disclosed. The general contractor on the project is Chesterfield-based Brinkmann Constructors.

With the launch of leasing this week, CRG has seen “significant interest” from potential tenants, although specifics of how many apartments have been leased were not available, Colella said.