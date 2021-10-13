Charles Schwab plans to hire 100 at expanded Town and Country office

"We are committed to growing our team in this central location of the country with its skilled workforce"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Charles Schwab Corp. said it will expand its client service center in Town and Country with plans to hire 100 employees.

The brokerage firm’s 700 Maryville Centre site has room for 200 more people than the 1,100 employees who currently are based there. The building was acquired in 2020 as part of the firm's acquisition of TD Ameritrade. The expansion is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

“The St. Louis metro area has a long history of leadership in the financial services industry, and we are committed to growing our team in this central location of the country with its skilled workforce,” said Shannon Munton, Schwab's managing director of investor services, in a written statement.

Schwab is holding a virtual hiring from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26-27. In August, the company announced it is hiring 100 positions in the St. Louis area that would increase its local employee base by about 10%.

Current open roles span functions across Schwab and TD Ameritrade, with an emphasis on client service professionals, along with roles in operations and technology. More information is available here.

Schwab did not disclose salaries for the openings, but said eligible candidates will receive a $1,500 signing bonus after 30 days of service and $1,500 after six months.

Officials said employees have the opportunity to voluntarily work in the office or at home based on their preference, through the remainder of this year.