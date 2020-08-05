Charter Communications to hire more than 550 in St. Louis area

The company is hoping to fill positions in customer care, IT, retail stores, sales and more

ST. LOUIS — Charter Communications said its hiring more than 550 workers in the St. Louis region. The company is hoping to fill positions in customer care, IT, retail stores, sales and more.

In addition, Charter is hoping to fill 185 jobs at its mobile call center in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as hundreds of other positions in Rotterdam, New York; Portland, Maine; and El Paso, Texas. The company has already hired more than 3,000 employees nationwide after switching to so-called "virtual hiring" at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The company said its entire employment application process can be completed by cell phone.

"Charter has been at the forefront of using virtual hiring technology to recruit and screen candidates, so we were able to transition quickly and seamlessly to virtual hiring when this crisis started," Seth Feith, group vice president of talent at Charter, said in a statement. "Through the effective use of virtual hiring practices, we have maintained a steady rate of hiring and as the country begins to resume office work, we are well-positioned to hire even more people in the many markets in which we operate."

Through February, Charter was hiring 25% of its new workers virtually, but once the Covid-19 pandemic began in mid-March, the company increased its virtual hiring capacity. Nearly 100% of its new employees today have been hired virtually, officials said.

Click here for the full story.