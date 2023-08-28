Charter school receives city approval to convert historic Bevo Mill industrial site to new $25M campus

Under the plans, the largest building on the Alligator Clothing Co. site, a four-story, 94,000-square-foot concrete building that dates to 1919, would be renovated.

ST. LOUIS — A charter school looking to convert a long-vacant industrial complex in south St. Louis as its new $25 million school campus, in a plan that would see some of the site's five historic buildings demolished while preserving others, received approval for the demolitions from a city board Monday.

Kairos Academies, a charter middle school and partial high school founded in 2019 and run by Jack Krewson, hopes to move from its current location at 2315 Miami St. in the Marine Villa neighborhood to the historic 4.7-acre Alligator Clothing Co. factory complex at 4153 Bingham Ave. in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

The charter school is looking for a new location in order to find space to expand to a full high school, which would serve students through 12th grade, and create a campus with athletic facilities seen in a typical high school, Krewson said. Under the plans, the largest building on the Alligator site, a four-story, 94,000-square-foot concrete building that dates to 1919, would be renovated as the main school building while three buildings would be demolished.

