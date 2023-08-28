Legal dispute resolved in chess cheating scandal centered in St. Louis

Online chess website Chess.com said Monday that it and Hans Niemann, who has faced allegations of cheating and had filed suit for defamation, have “resolved their differences and are moving forward.” It said the parties have negotiated privately since June and have reached an agreement “to move forward without further litigation.” A news release said the parties involved in the litigation "have their own opinions about the events surrounding the controversy, and they agree they should each be able to talk openly about their views."