Chess-themed local diner opens smaller concept

ST. LOUIS — Kingside Express, a smaller-scale restaurant concept by the owner of chess-themed Kingside Diner, opened its first location Tuesday, in the Delmar Loop, and another two locations are still planned in the future.

Located at 6170 Delmar Blvd., just southwest of The Pageant theater, Kingside Express fills the 2,300-square-foot former Thai Café space. Kingside is leasing the location from owner Washington University. Space Architects designed Kingside Express, which features chess decor and artwork.

While Kingside Express focuses on take-out and delivery service, the latter via DoorDash, the location seats 40, including 20 on an outside patio. The new diner will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plans to open on some evenings coinciding with major concerts in the area, officials said.

The Kingside Express menu is similar to that of Kingside Diner, including items such as breakfast burritos, omelets and roasted veggie hash, as well as sandwiches, flatbreads and salads for lunch. Express will also feature new items by Culinary Director Eric Prophete, such as margherita flatbread and a new grilled chicken salad with cranberries and walnuts.

Kingside Express also features a streamlined beverage program, by Food and Beverage Director D.J. Holmes, focusing on popular items that can be carried out or delivered, such as bottled bellinis and create-your-own mimosa kits, officials said.

