Chesterfield health supplement brand inks sponsorship deals with 3 PGA Tour golfers

EyePromise has entered into agreements with Dylan Wu, Lee Hodges and Jared Wolfe of the PGA Tour

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield-based EyePromise, a maker of nutritional supplements for eye health, has inked sponsorship deals with a trio of professional golfers.

The eye vitamin company has entered into agreements with Dylan Wu, Lee Hodges and Jared Wolfe of the PGA Tour. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the sponsorship, EyePromise’s logo will be located on the collar of each player’s golf shirt. Wu, Hodges and Wolfe are all first-year members on the PGA Tour, having qualified for the PGA’s top tier through its development Korn Ferry Tour.

In a news release, all three players said they said they use EyePromise’s products to improve eyesight and eye health. The Chesterfield firm’s Vizual Edge Pro vitamin is specifically geared toward athletes, with the company saying it helps them “see better and react faster.”

“We’re so proud of the accomplishments Dylan, Lee and Jared have had on the Korn Ferry Tour and their achievement in earning their PGA Tour cards by finishing in the Top 25,” Andreas Wolf, president of EyePromise, said in a news release. “Their feedback after using Vizual Edge Pro is consistent with what we hear from other elite athletes. We look forward to a bright future with these young stars as they embark on the PGA Tour.”

With its sponsorship of Wu, Hodges and Wolfe, EyePromise now backs five professional golfers.