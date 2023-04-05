'Held hostage by shortages,' St. Louis construction firms said chain issues have improved - just not enough

Mabie said materials like HVAC systems, door hardware, electrical equipment and even restaurant accessories are causing projects to be delayed.

ST. LOUIS — At the height of the pandemic, supply chain disruption slowed some business to a halt, impacting a wide range of technologies and materials, from chip shortages to steel and car even car parts.

But while chatter around supply chain shortages has waned, it’s still top of mind for many contractors in St. Louis who are struggling to get the materials they need for their projects. In a poll of St. Louis contractors about trends impacting their industry, majority pointed to supply chain as a top concern.

How has the supply chain problem changed?

The supply chain issues aren’t the same ones that impacted businesses in 2020 and 2021, according to Matthew Mabie, president at Chesterfield-based general contracting firm Knoebel Construction.